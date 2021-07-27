Last year, Living Vehicle introduced its latest trailer that opened up several possibilities and luxuries of living life outdoors. More importantly, the camper trailer comes with an off-road package that comes standard with an onboard power system that's powerful enough to charge an EV.

This time around, the Hofmann family is introducing an update to its Living Vehicle camper trailer for the 2022 model year. New to the Living Vehicle motorhome range is the Pro-EV variant that now sits atop the lineup with more off-grid power capacity.

Using solar power as its primary source of off-grid energy, the new Living Vehicle Pro-EV camper trailer comes with 3,520 W of solar power with 57.6 kWh of energy capacity connected to a 20kW hybrid inverter. This is said to offer sustainable power indefinitely, offering air-conditioning using solar energy without limitation. Moreover, this allows the new Pro-EV camper trailer to charge electric vehicles using an integrated 240V level 2 charging station.

The updated Living Vehicle also comes with a bevy of amenities included in the luxurious trailer package such as an exclusive "Starview" skylight, an optional 70-inch 4K HD private home theater with SONOS surround sound, a 13-cubic feet all-electric solar refrigerator, and a European-style marine three-burner oven.

Of course, the whole package doesn't come cheap. The Living Vehicle Core with 1,320 W of solar power starts at $249,000, while the loaded Pro-EV goes up by around $500. If you're interested, the company needs 10 to 12 months of lead time since everything's custom manufactured.

With more and more electric pickup trucks being introduced such as the Ford F-150 Lightning, the updated Living Vehicle solar-powered camper trailer would be a great companion for off-grid excursions – so long as you have the means to buy one.