The recently unveiled Aventador Ultimae marks the end of an era, in more ways than one. Not only is it the last Aventador in the model's 10-year run, it's also the end of the traditional Lamborghini V12 powertrain. Paying homage to that legacy is the car you see here, curiously (and confusingly) named Era. It's not a product of Lamborghini, but rather a facelifted Aventador from aftermarket company Huber. Hence its name, the Huber Era.

As far as facelifts go, it's not bad. Huber removes the stock front and rear fascias from the Aventador and swaps in new carbon fiber components that are decidedly more aggressive. The front fascia features gaping corner intakes with winglets at the sides and a gigantic splitter that could plow snow if you're so inclined. The rear fascia also gains aircraft-sized corner intakes with a reworked exhaust outlet in the middle and a modest diffuser underneath. An optional carbon-fiber frunk is available, and the updates remove Lamborghini branding in favor of Huber badges.

Gallery: Huber Era Lamborghini Aventador

11 Photos

That last bit might seem a bit extreme for just replacement bumpers, but it seems Lamborghini approves of Huber's effort. In this case, we mean Fabio Lamborghini, nephew of Ferruccio Lamborghini and the caretaker of the Ferruccio Lamborghini Museum. He was on-hand to unveil the first Huber Era at a special event in the UK countryside, taking place at Rowneybury House in Hertfordshire. Only 21 such models will be built, with the upgrade costing €30,000 ($35,420). Of course that doesn't include the cost of an Aventador.

While the Aventador and Lamborghini's traditional V12 are coming to an end, the classic Italian V12 will return for at least one more generation fused with hybrid tech. Lamborghini CEO Stephan Winkelmann recently confirmed that the Aventador's replacement will pair a naturally aspirated V12 with two electric variations. One will be a plug-in hybrid, while the other will borrow supercapacitor tech from Lambo's first foray into the electric world, the Sián.