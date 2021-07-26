The 2022 Honda Civic debuted back in April, and Honda isn’t an automaker that likes to keep its customers waiting. The redesigned Civic went on sale in mid-June, giving tuners plenty of time to find ways to wring more power out of the car, though it wouldn’t have been an arduous challenge. The 11th-generation Civic uses the same powertrains Honda offered in the 10th-gen model, including the turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder.

That’s the engine Hondata, a company well-versed in tuning Civics, upgraded by reprogramming the ECU. The tune takes the car’s stock 180 horsepower (134 kilowatts) and 177 pound-feet (240 Newton-meters) of torque to 214 hp (159 kW) and 227 lb-ft (307 Nm) of torque, an increase of 34 hp (25 kW) and 50 lb-ft (67 Nm). That’s a significant jump in power with a simple ECU tune that could increase the engine’s output even more with a bit more tweaking.

The tune gives the 2022 Civic more power than the previous-generation Civic Si that delivered 205 hp (153 kW) and 192 lb-ft (260 Nm) from the high-output version of the turbo 1.5-liter. Honda gave the engine a slight boost in power for the 2022 Civic, adding 6 hp (4.5 kW) and 15 lb-ft (20 Nm), and the company could do something similar for the 2022 Si. However, the Hondata tune will likely still outperform it.

There aren’t many details about the 2022 Civic Si, which is set to go on sale later this year, though we know it’ll only be available in the sedan body style. Some rumors suggest it’ll be available only with a manual gearbox, at least initially, which would be a bold move. Those looking to add the new 2022 Civic to their garage should rest assured that there’ll be plenty of performance upgrades available if you want to add more power.