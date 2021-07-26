In an ordinary world, automakers develop a new vehicle while occasionally sharing interesting details – widely known as teasers – with the public. In theory, the teasers stop once the vehicle debuts but we all know the last year has been far from ordinary. Perhaps that's why Fisker CEO Henrik Fisker is teasing the Ocean's "amazing" interior reveal in November, even though it already debuted over a year ago. Wait, what?

The Fisker Ocean will be on display at this year's Los Angeles Auto Show, slated to run from November 19-28. The electric crossover officially debuted in early January 2020 ahead of the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, where we saw the exterior and the interior in detail. The Ocean features a large 16-inch center screen, with a 9.8-inch digital screen for the driver. A heads-up display is available, and the interior materials are said to be made from recycled and sustainable materials. We don't think that's changing for the production model.

Judging by the plethora of hashtags, we suspect the intent here is to tease not the actual components but rather the tech powering them. That said, previous interior photos have revealed both screens lit up with information, but it's far easier to add software as opposed to redesigning an interior.

Still, Fisker's tweets make it sound like something fresh and new will grace the Ocean in November, and it wouldn't be the first deviation from info announced during its 2020 debut. In June 2021 Fisker released revised information for horsepower, while also stating other updated performance specifications would be revealed in November.

Even with new details in November, the new Fisker is still over a year away from reaching buyers. If all goes according to plan, the Ocean will go on sale in the fourth quarter of 2022 with a starting price of $37,499.