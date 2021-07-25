Are you looking for the perfect FJ40 Land Cruiser with a celebrity connection? Well then, Bonhams has the auction for you where you could own Tom Hank’s classic Toyota Cruiser. This pristine example is one of the nicest off-road capable vehicles we’ve seen and it even comes signed by the man himself. So what are you waiting for, break out the checkbook and score yourself a one-of-a-kind FJ40 Land Cruiser.

This particular FJ40 is not for the Land Cruiser purists since Tom Hanks decided to build it with performance in mind. For starters, the Land Cruiser’s legendary Straight-6 is replaced with a more modern GM L35 4.3-litre Vortec V-6 engine. This engine swap is certified by the California Bureau of Automotive Repair and has the BAR inspection label under the hood. This means this engine meets California smog requirements and can legally be driven as a California car.

The FJ40 features a stock ride height that was beefed up by old man Emu shocks and Warn hubs. Power steering and power brakes were also added for a more comfortable driving experience that doesn’t require the extra effort of manual systems. For better off-road capability, there’s also a set of Toyo Open Country 31 x 10.50 R 15LT tires with a matching spare.

In the interior, you will find the addition of air-conditioning, as well as a set of Porsche, sourced power-adjustable bucket seats. A simple Sony radio and speaker setup is present as well but don’t expect a top-of-the-line audio system.

This FJ40 was used but not abused. On the chassis, you can see the results of hundreds of trail miles and loving use from Mr. Hanks. This FJ40 is ready for its next owner to take on their favorite trails in a well-built FJ40 Land Cruiser.