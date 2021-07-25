1,000+ HP appears to be enough to beat the Plaid.
Here is a little bit of a different roll-type drag race with the Tesla Model S Plaid against a 1,100hp Shelby GT500, which appears to be a bit quicker than Tesla's flagship.
It is actually a rare contender that can match the Tesla Model S Plaid acceleration.
"Ken Bjønnes in the 1,100hp Palm Beach Dyno GT500 lining up with a brand new Tesla Model S Plaid at MITM Elite for a couple of roll races, and then a 1/4 mile pass by each. The 1/4 mile pass by The Palm Beach Dyno GT500 is the fastest one I got on film, but they've gone faster"
The most important thing is however that the Model S delivers such performance by remaining a versatile electric car for daily drives and family use.
We still have to wait a little bit for the second-generation Tesla Roadster to get a taste of the full EV potential.
Tesla Model S Plaid specs:
- up to 390 miles (628 km) of EPA est. range
- battery capacity: N/A
- 0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 1.99 seconds (*with rollout subtracted)
0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 2.1 seconds (*with rollout subtracted)
MotorTrend's 0-60 mph (asphalt, no rollout): 2.28 seconds; 2.3 seconds according to ICSI
- 1/4 mile 9.23 seconds at 155 mph trap speed
Jay Leno's 1/4 mile record of 9.247 seconds at 152.16 mph trap speed
- top speed of 200 mph (322 km/h) †when equipped with the proper wheels and tires (available fall 2021)
- three-motor all-wheel drive (one motor in the front and two motors in the rear)
- system output: 1,020 hp (about 760 kW)
- DC fast charging: at up to 250 kW (Superchargers)
can replenish 187 miles (301 km) in 15 minutes
- Drag Coefficient 0.208 Cd
- Wheels 19" or 21"
- Cargo 28 cu ft
- Weight 4,766 lbs (2,162 kg)
