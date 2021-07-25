1,000+ HP appears to be enough to beat the Plaid.

Here is a little bit of a different roll-type drag race with the Tesla Model S Plaid against a 1,100hp Shelby GT500, which appears to be a bit quicker than Tesla's flagship.

It is actually a rare contender that can match the Tesla Model S Plaid acceleration.

"Ken Bjønnes in the 1,100hp Palm Beach Dyno GT500 lining up with a brand new Tesla Model S Plaid at MITM Elite for a couple of roll races, and then a 1/4 mile pass by each. The 1/4 mile pass by The Palm Beach Dyno GT500 is the fastest one I got on film, but they've gone faster"

The most important thing is however that the Model S delivers such performance by remaining a versatile electric car for daily drives and family use.

We still have to wait a little bit for the second-generation Tesla Roadster to get a taste of the full EV potential.

Tesla Model S Plaid specs:

  • up to 390 miles (628 km) of EPA est. range
  • battery capacity: N/A
  • 0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 1.99 seconds (*with rollout subtracted)
    0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 2.1 seconds (*with rollout subtracted)
    MotorTrend's 0-60 mph (asphalt, no rollout): 2.28 seconds; 2.3 seconds according to ICSI
  • 1/4 mile 9.23 seconds at 155 mph trap speed
    Jay Leno's 1/4 mile record of 9.247 seconds at 152.16 mph trap speed
  • top speed of 200 mph (322 km/h) †when equipped with the proper wheels and tires (available fall 2021)
  • three-motor all-wheel drive (one motor in the front and two motors in the rear)
  • system output: 1,020 hp (about 760 kW)
  • DC fast charging: at up to 250 kW (Superchargers)
    can replenish 187 miles (301 km) in 15 minutes
  • Drag Coefficient 0.208 Cd
  • Wheels 19" or 21"
  • Cargo 28 cu ft
  • Weight 4,766 lbs (2,162 kg)
