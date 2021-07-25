If you need proof the Dodge Demon can drag race with any wheel and tire setup, here’s the video for you. Dodge Demon owner Demonology decided to take his drag racing wheel and tire setup off in favor of a set of 24” wheels. The rest is history as he hits the drag strip with a set of wheels that barely fit under the Demon’s massive fenders. In the world of drag racing side wall is everything for a quick acceleration off the line, so what happens when you don’t have any?

The Dodge Demon is a purpose-built drag racer built on the Dodge Challenger platform. The Dodge Challenger Hellcat proved that a supercharged V8 is the perfect engine for the Challenger but customers wanted even more. This demand prompted Dodge to build a limited run of Dodge Demons which took the Hellcat formula and elevated it to another level of performance.

The Dodge Demon is powered by a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 engine that produces 801 horsepower on normal pump gas and 840 horsepower on 100 octane racing fuel. The 6.2-liter V8 is force-fed air via a 2.7-liter supercharger that requires over a hundred horsepower to run. The Demon was 215 lbs lighter than the Hellcat it was based on thanks to the removal of interior seats. The Demon came standard with only a driver seat with passenger seats coming in as a one-dollar optional extra.

In stock form, the demon came with a very unique wheel and tire package. For road use, the Demon utilizes a square stance with 315/40R18 at all four corners. Once the Demon arrived at the drag strip a set of front skinnies was provide so drivers could achieve better times. As Demonology found out, even a set of 24” wheels can’t stop the Demon from dominating the drag strip.