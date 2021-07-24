There isn't another road car like the Aston Martin Valkyrie. Or rather, there won't be once production begins and the few fortunate buyers finally take delivery. With the recent flurry of Valkyrie activity, namely its appearance at Goodwood and the production debut of the track-only Valkyrie AMR Pro, attention is once again back on the long-awaited hypercar. This up-close video tour with on-track footage only whets our appetite further.

Shmee150 was fortunate enough to spend some time with the Valkyrie and as always, his camera was in hand for the duration. Much has been said about the Valkyrie's wild aerodynamic design that channels air around and even through the body, all in the name of extreme downforce. Before and after the on-track adventure we see the Valkyrie from all angles and it's indeed a functional design that's also visually stunning. We'll say this much about it though – it's not the easiest car to get into.

Gallery: Aston Martin Valkyrie Testing On Public Roads

11 Photos

The real joy of this video is experiencing the Valkyrie's performance vicariously through the various in-car cameras. We're given just under three minutes of action from the startup of the Cosworth-sourced 6.5-liter V12 to the slow-speed cooldown, but hearing the electrically-assisted V12 revving to the heavens is definitely a clue this isn't a normal car, or even a normal hypercar. In the hands of Aston Martin racing driver Darren Turner, the Valkyrie seems absolutely at-home through the corners. If anything, we get a sense that it's capable of much more.

Another video from Mr JWW also takes us around and in the Valkyrie during its recent Goodwood adventure. Aside from getting another delectable taste of the hypercar, we get a virtual ride up the hill at Goodwood from start to finish.

It certainly hasn't been an easy road for the Valkyrie since it was first unveiled all the way back in 2017. Dialing in its 1,160-horsepower (865-kilowatt) hybrid powertrain was just one of many challenges, but it seems there's finally light at the end of the tunnel. Initial customer deliveries are finally expected to start later this year, with only 150 planned for production.