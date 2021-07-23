The Rivian R1S electric SUV should go on sale sometime later this year – assuming there are no more production setbacks. But before the EV shows up in customer driveways, CEO RJ Scaringe and his team are out doing some final testing with it, which includes a bit of light off-roading in one of America's most challenging terrains.

Scaringe posted a video to his Twitter account showing a camouflaged R1S prototype climbing a significant rocky incline in what appears to be Moab, Utah. If you listen closely, the front bumper lightly kisses the rock as it sets off before going nose up into the vertical climb, while the rubber screeches all the way up in pursuit of grip. It's hard to judge how steep the incline is based on this video, but the R1S handles the obstacle with relative ease.

But we already knew the R1S was capable. Rivian says that the SUV can drive through three feet of water, rock crawl at a 100 percent grade, and traverse most terrains with a ground clearance of 14.0 inches. That's better ground clearance than what you get on the new Ford Bronco (11.6 inches) and Jeep Wrangler (10.8 inches).

To its credit, the R1S is larger than both the Bronco and Wrangler, tipping the scales at approximately 5,842 pounds in base form, with a wheelbase of 121.1 inches, and a total length of 200.7 inches. And it's more powerful too, offering up to 800 horsepower in the range-topping spec (though it's unclear what version is being filmed here).

When the Rivian R1S SUV debuts later this year, it will cost $70,000 in base form and offer 300 miles (483 kilometers) of range. The mid-range Adventure model, with a premium interior and a few additional add-ons, will start at $75,500.