There was a point not so long ago where we thought the days of a naturally aspirated Porsche 911 were over. The 991.2 GT3 RS hit the scene a few years back, and the Carrera had turbochargers by then. With prototype sightings of the 992-series 911 already cropping up, it was widely believed the next GT3 would wield turbos if it wanted to evolve and improve the lineage.

Friends, we are so happy to be wrong on that. If you want to know why, just click play on the video above if you haven't already. And you're damn right you better turn your speakers up, because few things sound as good in the automotive world than a naturally aspirated Porsche flat-six kissing 9,000 RPM.

This clip comes to us from NM2255 Car HD Videos on YouTube, and admittedly, we don't have much context or backstory to offer. A link in the YouTube description takes us to the Facebook page for Biesse Racing, based in Italy. The car is a completely stock 2021 911 GT3 and it made several pulls on a chassis dyno, each one sounding glorious. A Facebook post from Biesse Racing tells us the car made 500 horsepower (373 kilowatts), and in this particular case, that's estimated power at the crankshaft instead of the wheels.

Considering Porsche rates the new GT3 at 502 hp (374 kilowatts), the engine seems right on target. In fact, it might be hiding additional power, as air temperatures in the dyno room were reportedly 35 degrees Celsius (95 degrees Fahrenheit). Naturally aspirated engines are far more sensitive to temperature changes versus boosted engines, and there was some question regarding the quality of the fuel. Considering all the factors that go into estimating engine power at the crankshaft from a chassis dyno pull, justifying a mere two-hp difference from stock is totally unnecessary here.

Ultimately, outside of the GT3 owner and the tuner doing the work, none of the numbers matter. This is about the sound, so just sit back and play (and replay) the music of unassisted internal combustion power as conducted by Porsche.