Since the Charger's return to the lineup in 2006, and the Challenger's revival in 2008, Dodge has produced both vehicles at its Brampton, Ontario assembly plant in Canada. But a report from Automotive News Canada suggests that the two muscle cars could move to a US-based assembly plant after 2023.

Joe McCabe, CEO of the US-based forecasting and consulting firm AutoForecast Solutions, told AutoNews Canada that Stellantis's shift to electrification could force the company to move production of both the Charger and Challenger to the US. With that, Chrysler is also likely to discontinue the 300 sedan, which would leave the Brampton plant with no vehicles to produce after 2023.

"Analyzing the Stellantis portfolio... across North America, one of the things we see is the Charger and Challenger potentially going to the United States, leaving a void at Brampton starting in 2024," McCabe told the publication.

This report comes just a few weeks after Stellantis held its first EV Day, in which the company announced plans for a fully electric Dodge muscle car, an electric Ram pickup, and plenty more. Matt McAlear, head of Dodge sales operations in the US, said that the company plans to "reinvent the muscle car" with these new EVs.

Dodge hasn't hinted at what might underpin the company's new products, or where it would even produce those future electric models. But the prediction from AutoForecast Solutions seems to suggest that Dodge's EVs will move to a new facility entirely.

For now, cars like the Challenger and Charger continue to spell success for Dodge. The company sold 15,052 examples of the Challenger in quarter two of 2021, beating the Ford Mustang and Chevrolet Camaro. The Charger saw even more success in the same period, managing 22,363 sales in quarter two.