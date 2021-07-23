A new entry in the Grid racing video game franchise is on the way, and the developers are doing something interesting to set it apart from the pack. Rather than just going from race to race with the primary goal of getting new cars, Grid Legends has an actual story about an underdog rising through the ranks.

To make things more novel, there are real, human actors portraying the people in the game, rather than computer-generated folks. The challenge for the developers will be coming up with a compelling story that makes the most of this premise.

While having a story is an intriguing idea, the real reason anyone is going to try this game is for the racing. The trailer shows off a diverse array of vehicles to pilot, like an Aston Martin Valkyrie, Audi A4 touring car, Chevrolet Corvette, Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution, Porsche 911, and Shelby Cobra. Plus, there are endurance racers, several types of open-wheel machines, racing semis, and trophy trucks.

At least in some modes, players will be going up against a mix of these machines. For example, the trailer shows the semi slamming into the tiny open-wheel car.

In the trailer, there don't appear to be any real-world tracks. The video specifically highlights locations like Moscow, London, and a location called Strada Alpina. While fantasy courses are fine, they never feel as authentic as circuits that actually exist.

Grid Legends will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, and PC, according to Eurogamer. It'll be out in 2022.

This will be the fourth entry in the Grid franchise. The first was Race Driver: Grid on the Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, and PC in 2008.