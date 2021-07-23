Automakers use a variety of sensors to test their vehicles, and this Lamborghini Huracan STO is wearing wild-looking equipment that's impossible to hide. The mystery is why the company is evaluating a model like this.

This STO has sensors bolted to the wheels, and prominent antennas, which are taller than the Lambo's roof, stick up out of them. Other equipment is mounted to the fenders, but the video doesn't provide a good angle on it. There are tethers keeping these items onto the car in case the other mounting comes loose.

Gallery: 2021 Lamborghini Huracan STO

24 Photos

The antennas would suggest that Lamborghini engineers would be able to evaluate the telemetry remotely in real-time.

The STO features track-focused tweaks that let it weigh 43 kilograms (95 pounds) less than the Performante. The body also has more aggressive parts for making more downforce.

One possible reason for evaluating the Huracan STO, even after deliveries are underway, is that Lambo allegedly wants to set a Nürburgring record lap with it. A spy video from May 2021 showed the engineers working on the car for a possible run. They were filling it with racing fuel.

To take the record, a Huracan STO would need to least beat the Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series that has a time of 6 minutes and 43.61 seconds or even the somewhat dubious 6:43 from the Porsche 911 GT2 RS with Manthey Racing upgrades.

If we put on our speculation hat, we wonder if the standard STO isn't capable of beating this time. Perhaps the engineers are now evaluating some tweaks that would make the car faster around the track. The company could offer this as an optional upgrade and then claim it's still a production car.