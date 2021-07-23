Alpha Motors is further expanding its lineup of capable electric vehicles with the addition of the Superwolf. It is a crew cab version of the Wolf Plus that will play the role of the most spacious and practical member of the Alpha’s family.

Looking instantly recognizable, the truck is 214.6 inches (5,450 mm) long, 78.5 inches (1,995 mm) wide, and 69.3 inches (1760 mm) tall. The cargo bed at the back is 65 inches (1,652 mm) long, 59 inches (490 mm) wide, and 18 inches (458 mm) deep, and can be equipped with a retractable cover. The manufacturer explains the cargo area can swallow up to 40 cubic feet (1,133 liters) of items and the bed can be ordered in an extendable version. The Superwolf can tow up to 6,724 pounds (3,050 kilograms).

If you’ve seen any of Alpha’s previous products, you won’t be surprised by the minimalistic design approach inside and out. In terms of exterior, wide fender hide big, chunky tires and customers will be given the option to choose from 16-, 17-, and 18-inch wheels. The rugged appearance is enhanced by a tubular front bumper and an army green body color.

On the inside, the minimalistic approach continues with two screens sitting on a flat dashboard. There’s one screen for the instrument cluster and another one for the infotainment system. Almost no physical buttons are visible except for four little buttons on the left side of the passenger screen and the switchgear on the steering wheel.

Alpha hasn’t revealed technical specifications, though the truck is most likely sharing its powertrain with the smaller Wolf Plus. In the AWD configuration, this means power comes from two electric motors and an 85 kWh lithium-ion battery. The electric pickup should deliver a range of between 275 and 300 miles (443-483 kilometers) at a single charge and accelerate from a standstill to 60 miles per hour (0-96 kilometers per hour) in a claimed time of 6.5 seconds.

Alpha is already accepting reservations for the new Superwolf with starting prices ranging from $48,000 to $56,000 before a $7,500 federal tax credit. Detailed pricing information and delivery schedule are not available yet.