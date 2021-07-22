Sports car fans have a new Subaru BRZ to enjoy for 2022 that brings more power to the table. Now, we know how much that extra power will cost and on that front, the news is good. With a starting price of $27,995 before destination fees, the new entry-level BRZ is actually a bit less than the outgoing model. However, it's not quite an apples-to-apples comparison, which we'll explain in a bit.

At that price, buyers will get a BRZ Premium with a six-speed manual transmission and an impressive list of standard-issue items. Included at no charge is a Torsen limited-slip differential, LED headlights, 17-inch alloy wheels, a seven-inch digital instrument panel, Subaru's Starlink 8.0-inch infotainment screen, and stability control with a dedicated track mode, among other things. Stepping up to the six-speed automatic will set you back $29,595, while the upscale BRZ Limited starts at $30,495 with the manual or $32,295 with the automatic.

It's important to note these figures do not include Subaru's mandatory destination charge of $960. Here's a complete price breakdown by trim and transmission with destination fees included.

2022 Subaru BRZ Trim Level Transmission MSRP (Including $960 Destination) BRZ Premium Six-speed manual $28,955 BRZ Premium Six-speed automatic $30,555 BRZ Limited Six-speed manual $31,455 BRZ Limited Six-speed automatic $33,255

As you'd expect, stepping up to the BRZ Limited adds more tech and visual punch to the list of standard equipment. 18-inch alloys wearing Michelin Pilot Sport 4 summer tires are part of the package, and on the tech front, you gain blind-spot monitoring with lane-change assist and cross-traffic alert. You also get connected services with Subaru's Starlink system, and Ultrasuede materials with leather trim greet occupants on the inside.

The outgoing BRZ's entry-level model was the Limited trim. As such, the new Premium model does come in a bit cheaper, but it's also not as dressed up as its predecessor. Comparing apples-to-apples then, the new BRZ Limited is $1,650 more expensive, but it's also more powerful and better equipped. Furthermore, we suspect buyers seeking to enjoy the BRZ for what it is – a purist sports car – would be just fine behind the wheel of the less expensive Premium model.

The BRZ will reach Subaru dealerships in the fall of 2021.