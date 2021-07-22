We have more evidence that BMW is preparing an update for the X7 and it could bring a polarizing visual revision for the model's front fascia. These new spy photos strongly suggest the rumored split headlights setup for the SUV will be implemented for the 2023 model year. Like it or not, chances of the X7 introducing a new headlights design seem very high at the moment.

A few weeks ago, we even shared renderings that predicted what the final design could look like. The new spy shots available at the attached gallery below don’t show prototypes with less camouflage than before, but some of the photos provide a closer look at the front end. Also, we can take a sneak peek at the interior which is still covered with heavy camouflage.

Gallery: 2023 BMW X7 facelift new spy photos

33 Photos

At the back of the vehicle, the changes seem far less notable. The camouflage foil hides the little details but it seems that the rear fascia will be almost identical to the pre-facelift model. Of course, more visible tweaks could be introduced at a later stage during the testing cycle, though that doesn’t seem highly likely at this point.

Back to the controversial headlights design, it is believed that BMW could match the split headlights layout with a similar front fascia appearance for the flagship 7 Series and i7. The rest of the brand’s SUV lineup will most likely continue with a more conventional design.

As far as the interior is concerned, these first cabin shots suggest the rumors could turn out to be true. This is obviously not the final design but a new large dual-screen setup is clearly visible looking very similar to the layout of the iX SUV and i4.

We are probably about six months away from seeing the refreshed X7 in full. The camouflage should come off in late 2021 or early next year before the luxury SUV goes on sale in the second quarter of 2022.