SSC North America made the headlines in October 2020 with its Tuatara, a hypercar it claimed hit unprecedented speeds for a road-going production car. Per the official announcement, the Ultimate Aero's spiritual successor reached 301.07 mph (484.53 km/h) in one direction and 331.15 mph (532.93 km/h) in the other, averaging 316.11 mph (508.73 km/h).

It didn't take long for eagle-eyed viewers to notice discrepancies in the footage released by SSC, casting doubt on the Tuatara's alleged record-breaking run. Fast forward to January 2021, a new run meant to clear the air ended with the car averaging 282.9 mph (455.2 km/h) after going 279.7 mph (450.1 km/h) and 286.1 mph (460.4 km/h), respectively. SSC has now admitted it has yet to break the 300-mph barrier, but promises to make things right with its next top speed run attempt.

In a statement issued on Instagram, SSC said: "We would like to acknowledge officially that we did not reach the originally claimed speeds of 331 mph or even 301 mph in October of 2020." The company says it was "truly heartbroken" by its incapacity to crack 300 mph, but aims to achieve its goal "transparently, officially, and undoubtedly" with a new run.

The attempt was supposed to happen earlier but SSC's plans were foiled in May by a crash involving a car carrier that was carrying the Tuatara at the moment of impact. Company founder and CEO Jerod Shelby told Muscle Cars and Trucks earlier this week they've "recovered from this accident, and we're in the process of setting up a 300-mph run currently."

While SSC is preparing for a new attempt, Hennessey and Koenigsegg are likely doing the same with their Venom F5 and Jesko Absolut, respectively. Bugatti has gone on record to say it's done chasing records, so the Chiron Super Sport+ with its 304-mph run (in one direction) marks the end of a chapter for the Molsheim brand, now in cahoots with Rimac.