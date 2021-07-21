Bunk beds are a great way to use vertical space efficiently, and this homebuilt camper van maximizes the interior volume by stacking three beds on top of each other. Just be careful not to jolt awake at night and hit your head. If this is your style, the van is currently for sale in West Chester, Pennsylvania, for $65,000.

Like many modern campers, this one looks like a nondescript white van on the outside, except for the ladder and roof rack. Opening the side door reveals what makes this vehicle special. The cabin is bright with white paneling on the walls and matching subway tile for the backsplash around the sink. For a natural appearance, wood covers the floor, ceiling, and the kitchenette's countertop.

Gallery: Family Road Trip Custom Camper With Bunk Beds

11 Photos

The bunk beds are the most eye-catching part of the interior. This is mostly because the owner uses bright orange blankets for them to contrast against the rest of the cabin's more neutral tones. Black pipes prevent folks from rolling out of bed at night.

There's a sitting area at the back that includes benches on each side and chairs with seatbelts against the rear door. According to the listing, there's room for seven people to sit inside and space for five folks to sleep.

The van is based on a 2012 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Extended 3500 with dual rear wheels. There are 120,000 miles on it. A 3.0-liter turbodiesel V6 is under the hood making 188 horsepower (140 kilowatts) and 325 pound-feet (441 Newton-meters) of torque. A five-speed automatic sends the power to the rear wheels.

The kitchen includes a 13-gallon freshwater capacity and a 5-gallon gray water tank. A portable camping toilet is located under the sink. The refrigerator can hold 4.6 cubic feet.

Electricity is provided by three Battle Born 100 amp-hour batteries. There are two 175-watt solar panels on the roof and a 3,000-watt inverter for charging them.

For a family on the move, this could be a neat rig. The bunk beds would be perfect for kids or perhaps small adults. Plus, the interior styling is bright and modern.