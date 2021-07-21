Right-hand-drive conversion of Dodge vehicles isn't new to Australia. SCD Remanufactured Vehicles is one of the companies that do the meticulous transformation, to be sold in the Land Down Under and export markets like Papua New Guinea.

The latest of these conversions is the Dodge Charger, according to Australian publication CarExpert. It isn’t any ordinary four-door sedan, though. SCD converted not one but two Dodge Charger Pursuits, which came all the way from Ontario, Canada. It's supposed to be used by the Queensland Police force but that's still up for confirmation at the time of this writing.

While the Charger Pursuit can be ordered in either all-wheel-drive V6 or rear-wheel-drive V8, the police cars initially converted for Australia both pack the Pentastar V6 mill. One's rear-driven while the other runs on all paws, but SCD told the publication that interested parties can order them in specification wanted.

Of course, we all know that Charger Pursuits are equipped with black steel wheels, police-specific front seats that accommodate duty belts, four programmable auxiliary switches, and more. The ubiquitous light bars up top are naturally included, as well as the bulletproof doors and windows.

If confirmed, the Dodge Charger Pursuit units will be joining the current fleet of police cars of Queensland. According to CarExpert, the police force currently employs a Kia Stinger in its fleet, along with a batch of recently-ordered hybrid Toyota units that will serve as general patrol vehicles. The fleet mainstays include Australian-made V8-powered Holdens and Ford sedans.

Of note, SCD Remanufactured Vehicles offers the Ram 1500 TRX in its range, while the latest Ford F-150 and Ford Bronco are both listed as Coming Soon on its website.