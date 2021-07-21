The Telluride is one of Kia’s most important models in North America where the SUV is selling in very decent numbers. It was recently updated for the 2022 model year with more standard equipment (see the related articles below), and there’s evidence that a more comprehensive facelift is currently in the works for the 2023 model year. Now, months before its official debut, we have a very good idea of what it could look like.

Earlier this week, we saw a prototype of the 2023 Telluride testing in South Korea and this was used by our pals at Kolesa.ru as a base for the renderings you see in the gallery below. They draw what we believe is a pretty accurate picture of the refreshed SUV unveiling small but notable changes at the back and up front.

Gallery: 2023 Kia Telluride facelift renderings

2 Photos

Given the Telluride’s good market results, we don’t expect this facelift to bring major visual revisions. Instead, Kia will likely tweak the front fascia a little by changing the internal graphics of the headlights, as well as the radiator grille pattern giving it more pronounced shapes. Also, those LED lights integrated into the bumper of the current model might disappear with the facelift.

At the back, the test prototype from earlier this month suggested there will be little modifications to the taillights. Depending on the trim level, there might be other changes, though the camouflage is not letting us see more for now. We expect to begin seeing less disguised test cars in the very near future.

The Telluride is still a relatively fresh model on the market and with the refresh from June this year, we don’t expect to see the 2023 model before the first months of next year. Sure, the domestic market model could show up before the end of 2022, but the US model won’t arrive this soon.