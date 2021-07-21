The Jeep Grand Wagoneer is returning for the 2022 model year with a brand new generation, previewed by a near-production concept shown last year. The revived nameplate rides on a body-on-frame chassis and offers room for up to seven passengers in a combination with a modern exterior appearance and a tech-heavy cabin. If you prefer the aesthetics of the older GWs, however, but still want to enjoy modern powertrains and systems, we may finally have the answer for you.

Vigilante, a US-based Jeep restoration company, has just presented its version of the Grand Wagoneer based on an older generation of the SUV. It’s a restomod project that includes performance and visual upgrades, designed to “make the ride feel more comfortable and powerful than ever before.”

Under the hood of the retro-looking machine, customers can choose from one of three available HEMI engines with power ranging from 485 horsepower (362 kilowatts) to 1,000 hp (746 kW). But there’s much more to it than the V8 engine, including a fully revised suspension with Eibach coil springs and Fox dampers, replacing the original leaf spring setup.

The chassis is not in its standard form either. It has been thoroughly reinforced to handle the increased power. Braking performance has been vastly improved with the addition of six-piston Baer calipers. All-terrain BF Goodrich tires send the power from the HEMI engine to the ground for better traction.

“The creation of this platform was a real challenge,” Daniel van Doveren, CEO of Vigilante, explains. “It was complex and long, but the perseverance paid off. Thousands of hours of work were necessary and have been rewarded with this exceptional result that we are proud to offer through Vigilante.”

Like what you see and read? Be prepared to spend at least $265,000 for the base engine version. If you want the 707-hp (527-kW) variant, you’ll have to pay $15,000 more, while the range-topper costs an additional $25,000.