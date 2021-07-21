Following last week's reveal of a pre-production Jesko, Koenigsegg is back to show off the orange stunner in a walkaround video with none other than the company's boss. Christian von Koenigsegg goes through some of the highlights, including the carbon fiber wheels wrapped in bespoke Michelin tires, which should be good for record-breaking speeds.

It's worth mentioning the car featured on video is the track-focused Attack model whereas the Absolute will be the one expected to break the 300-mph barrier. The 49-year-old executive mentions the Jesko is easier to live with than any other Koenigsegg before it thanks to greater visibility with bigger windows and a roomier cabin by stretching the monocoque by 15 millimeters (0.6 inches). For a "more practical" Koenigsegg, the four-seat Gemera aka the "world's first mega-GT" will be the one to get.

12 Photos

We're being reminded of how the digital instrument cluster moves together with the steering wheel, which itself has a pair of tiny touchscreen displays providing quick access to various functions. The infotainment system supports over-the-air updates, meaning it will get better in time with software revisions enabling additional functionality.

As impressive as the design is inside and out, the highlight of the video is towards the end when Christian von Koenigsegg does a few hard accelerations. For a pre-production car, the Jesko appears incredibly quick and that Light Speed Transmission does appear to live up to its name. The nine-speed LST weighs just 90 kilograms (198 pounds) with fluids and has half the size of previous transmissions used by the Swedish hypercar marque.

Long sold out, the Jesko – named after Christian’s father – will be limited to 125 examples and is going to feature a twin-turbo V8 engine developing a massive 1,280 horsepower and 1,000 Newton-meters (738 pound-feet) of torque. Running on E85 fuel, the 5.0-liter will produce 1,600 hp and 1,500 Nm (1,106 lb-ft).

As you would expect from a completely bespoke hypercar, those fortunate enough to own one have numerous ways to customize the Jesko. The "base" model kicks off at $2.85 million, but it can cost more than $4 million if you tick all the boxes on the options list. The bare carbon fiber body finish is $443,400 alone.

Koenigsegg will initiate customer deliveries next spring.