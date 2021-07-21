Back in April, we saw the Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat totally destroy a Chevrolet Corvette C8 in a straight-line race. Both vehicles were stock at that time, but it seems like the AWD traction and supercharger of the three-row family SUV was too much for the mid-engine sports car. In the end, power mattered and so was traction.

That race was actually part of Hennessey Performance's benchmarking process before it gives the Dodge SUV its HPE1000 performance upgrade.

This time, the Texas tuner has completed the upgrade and both vehicles are back on Pennzoil Proving Grounds for another drag race.

Gallery: 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat: First Drive

However, we think this isn't the same Durango that was raced before (where are the racing stripes?), but that point's moot at this point.

Now equipped with an upgraded supercharger system and other oily bits I don't want to delve deep into, the Durango Hellcat with HPE1000 upgrade now produces 1,012 horsepower (755 kilowatts) and 969 pound-feet (1,314 Newton-meters) of torque.

Those numbers are definitely way more than what the stock Corvette makes. And given the fact that the Durango already destroyed the sports car before in a stock-versus-stock drag race, you shouldn't be surprised that the Dodge does so again in this race.

Hennessey has sure made leap-bounds in upgrading the Durango Hellcat to its final straight-line performance. The question now is do you really need this power upgrade to your three-row family SUV?

That's a question that only you can answer. But if you're interested, Hennessey is limiting the HPE1000 upgrade to just 50 units, so you might want to make up your mind quickly. As for the price, you need to contact Hennessey directly for that, but we know it won't be cheap.