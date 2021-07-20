The Mercedes-Benz A-Class is the brand's entry-level product in the US, and an important product in its lineup. The fourth-generation A-Class arrived in early 2018, but it's due for its mid-cycle refresh. Spy photos captured the hotter AMG A45 out testing late last month, but a new batch now shows a pair of regular variants out sporting some camouflage, too.

The new batch of spy shots hides the mid-cycle makeover Mercedes will make to the standard model. Camouflage, as we've seen on the AMG, completely covers the front fascia. However, it's not as aggressive-looking as the one on the A45. The updated A-Class appears to wear a new grille and bumper that are enhanced by new headlights, too, which look similar to those on the new C-Class. The rear will receive subtler changes. A strip of camouflage covers the taillights, which likely hides their new design, and there's a slightly modified rear bumper underneath.

Gallery: Refreshed Mercedes-Benz A-Class Spy Photos

It's believed both test vehicles are the PHEV version because of the missing exhaust pipes, and it's expected to debut in the US, too. Rumors suggest Mercedes will replace the Renault petrol engines with the new four-cylinder Mercedes has Geely making for it in China. The 1.5-liter like could be replaced by a larger 2.0-liter unit. However, we won't know for sure what powertrains will power the updated A-Class until Mercedes tells us what they are. A bigger engine could correlate with an increase in power.

There isn't a timeline when we expect Mercedes to unveil the updated A-Class, though it should debut before the updated AMG A45, which could break cover as soon as early next year. We wouldn't be surprised if the redesigned A-Class debuts later this year for the 2022 model year. There won't be a lot of changes, but a new face, tweaked taillights, and a revamped powertrain lineup could keep customers visiting showroom floors.