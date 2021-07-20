Oftentimes, automakers will debut a new vehicle but keep details like features, options, and pricing under wraps for weeks or months after. With the Ford Maverick, we were given pretty much everything right off the bat with a Maverick configurator filled with equipment and costs. Now, we have a bit more info on the forthcoming tiny truck thanks to a product guide recently posted to the forums at Maverick Truck Club.

The guide is viewable at the forum and it lists much of the same info we had at the Maverick's launch, but there are some interesting items to note. The chief takeaway is insight into how Ford views its newest offering in terms of target buyers, and as you'd expect, they aren't traditional truck people. Rather, it's suggested that many Maverick buyers could be sedan or compact SUV owners who've never owned a new vehicle and haven't considered a pickup previously. As such, this product guide suggests Ford intends to woo buyers with the practicality of a pickup bed in a major way.

The Maverick should be up to the task on that front. Its 4.5-foot bed is small, but it's larger than the bed in the Hyundai Santa Cruz and with its Flexbed branding, Ford makes a strong case for exceptional versatility in this small truck. Numerous tie-downs, power points, slots for dividers, a multi-position tailgate, and available bed accessories offer all kinds of cargo options for buyers. In fact, the guide says Ford plans to have QR codes placed in various spots on the Maverick where owners can scan and learn about various features and capabilities.

Ford also makes a strong case for the Maverick being available in standard trim as a hybrid. The guide lists targeted EPA ratings of 40 mpg city, 33 highway, and 37 combined for the 2.5-liter hybrid powertrain, however, it's only available with front-wheel drive and the CVT. Stepping up to all-wheel drive requires the turbocharged 2.0-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder with the eight-speed automatic, and mileage estimates for that combination haven't been released yet.

There are several pages of information viewable at the forum, and if you're thinking about a Maverick it's worth a look. As for the actual truck, it will reach dealerships in the fall.