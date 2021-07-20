Ahead of the release of The Grand Tour Presents: Lochdown, Jeremy Clarkson and James May are showing off their knowledge of Scottish colloquialisms. These are phrases that you might hear in Scotland but are foreign to folks from England, like Clarkson and May.

Richard Hammond plays the host, and he makes things extra hard by putting the colloquialisms in a Scottish accent. The phrases include things like: Is the cat deid? Keep the heid. I'll gie ye a skelpit lug. Skinny malinky long legs. Yer bum's oot the windae. Do yer dinger. I'm fair puckled.

We won't go into what these phrases mean because all of the fun of this video comes from Clarkson and May guessing. Several of them have unexpected translations.

The Grand Tour Presents: Lochdown will premier on July 30. Each of the guys will be at the wheel of a 1970s American land yacht. Clarkson will be in a Lincoln Continental. Hammond will have a Buick Riviera, and May will drive a Cadillac Coupe de Ville.

The guys will be taking these big machines through narrow Scottish backroads and rural towns. The team filmed this special during the pandemic, meaning they weren't able to stay in hotels. The solution was to make these massive vehicles even larger by having the hosts tow trailers behind their cars.

There appear to be some challenges along the way, too. In the trailer (above), there's a moment where the guys are racing in a muddy field in different vehicles. Rather than finding a paved path, the hosts also have to construct a floating bridge, which leads to all sorts of tomfoolery.

Scotland offers the opportunity for the guys to experience gorgeous scenery while staying fairly close to their homes in England. We can't wait to see their adventure.