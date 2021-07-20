The days are numbered for Aston Martin models using internal combustion engines because the next-gen Vantage and DB11 are switching to electric powertrains, company CEO Tobias Moers tells Automotive News Europe. The first of these EVs should arrive in 2025, although it's not clear whether this would be the Vantage or DB11 replacement.

"The succession of our traditional sports segment has to be full electric, no doubt," Moers said.

Before going fully electric, Aston Martin will introduce a plug-in hybrid variant of the DBX. There will also be a mid-engine model with a PHEV powertrain that will slot below the Valkyrie and Valhalla. It'll allegedly take styling inspiration from the Vanquish Vision concept.

Aston Martin will use its partnership with Mercedes as a source for these EV components but with Aston-specific tuning. They'll have an estimated range of 372 miles (600 kilometers). The models will still retain the brand's character, according to Moers.

"How you experience the brand, the customer journey. These are the things that are going to make the difference," he told Automotive News Europe. "It will be about the experience, the driving dynamics, how we are going to serve our customers."

In March 2021, Aston Martin's shareholder report said the automaker said that all of its road-going models were going to be electrified by 2030. Specifically, 50 percent of the lineup would be BEVs, and 45 percent would be some form of hybrid by that time. The remaining 5 percent would be combustion-powered but would be track-only models.

Aston Martin recently fully introduced its new Valhalla. It packs a Mercedes-AMG-sourced, rear-mid-mounted twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 and an electric motor. In total, this setup makes 937 horsepower (699 kilowatts) and 738 pound-feet (1,000 Newton-meters) of torque. The EV-only range is just nine miles (15 kilometers).