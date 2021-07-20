Highway driving could be very dangerous in cases when someone loses control of their car and goes off the road at a high speed. We don’t know the exact circumstances surrounding the situation you are about to witness in the video above but the car was reportedly involved in a hit-and-run scenario earlier.

Captured by a dashcam in Yuba City earlier this month, the video shows a car flying off the Highway 99 and landing on a nearby road. It’s a pretty big jump with the vehicle passing through the power lines and barely missing them. Luckily, the woman behind the wheel escaped miraculously with just minor injuries.

“On camera, we got to see the person actually beating the cars down the freeway - probably doing 80-100 miles per hour in a 25 zone,” Brian Conejo, a Mechanical and Irrigation Solutions employee, comments after watching videos at the company’s surveillance cameras. “They came flying straight through here. There’s a really hard left-hand turn up here. They failed to make that turn, just kept going straight and literally went flying over the whole overpass.”

The family from the truck that captured the video immediately called 911 and the driver was quickly taken to a hospital. The car was completely destroyed in the accident.

CBSN Sacramento reports the California Highway Patrol didn’t find evidence of intoxication and couldn’t provide more information regarding the moments before the jump. The woman driving the silver sedan was taken to a hospital and was able to walk out with only minor injuries.

“Pretty crazy to see someone flying through the air,” Conejo adds. “Probably caught like 50 feet of air, I’d say.”

Pretty crazy indeed, and thankfully no one was seriously hurt during the accident. We are looking forward to the California Highway Patrol investigations and, hopefully, we will know more about the reasons that led to the accident soon.