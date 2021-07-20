The market launch of the revived Ford Bronco hasn’t been smooth sailing as the manufacturer faced a major delay caused by COVID-related supplier issues. The deliveries are finally underway now but Ford will have to deal with new problems, this time coming from the production quality of the 2021 Bronco.

Members of the Bronco6G forum are reporting problems with the roof of the off-road machine which may start to show a honeycomb or snakeskin-like pattern on the surface. The first reports from owners suggest this is strictly visual as the texture seems to be fine when you touch it.

Unfortunately, that’s not everything. Other users are reporting problems with the headliner which is separating from the roof panel. Also, the raw edges could fade and create small cavities from material loss. Uneven gaps are also visible in some of the photos. Here’s what user PREMiERdrum is reporting:

“Mine was delivered 3 weeks ago tomorrow with no visible problems. Even the "raw" (non-rolled) edges were uniform in color and texture and the headliner fit was great. As of today, we have the headliner separating from the roof panels in two spots, raw edges fading to light gray / white with small cavities visible from obvious material loss, the clamshell reveal line flexing to uneven width across the passenger side rear quarter, and warping / flexing around the roof mounting bolts in the cargo area. If this much can happen on these things in 3 weeks, I anticipate a rough few months ahead for those of us with early MIC builds. They just weren't ready for prime time.”

It seems that Ford is still unaware of the problems but owners of early 2021 Broncos are starting to report them back to their dealers. According to the same user from the Bronco6G forum, the issues are related to the roofs’ laminating quality.