The new-for-2022 Porsche Macan is here. Thanks to previous spy shots and reports on performance we aren't met with many surprises but we do have all the details on what's new, what's gone, and how much it will cost to put the performance-oriented crossover in your garage.

This big news is obviously the absence of the Turbo model, but fear not purveyors of power. The top-tier Macan is now the GTS, but it gains the 434-horsepower (324-kilowatt) version of the twin-turbocharged 2.9-liter V6 used in the Turbo. With the optional Sport Chrono Package fitted, Porsche says it reaches 60 mph in 4.1 seconds and flat-out it goes 169 mph. That's actually two mph faster than the Turbo, so there's certainly no performance lost in the transition.

Actually, performance is up for all Macan trim levels. The base Macan's turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder increases to 261 hp (195 kW) and 295 pound-feet (400 Newton-meters) from last year, while the Macan S takes the place of last year's GTS. That means a 375-hp (280-kW) version of the boosted V6 is under the hood, and all Macans drive all four wheels through a seven-speed dual-clutch PDK transmission. Additional standard-issue items on the GTS include Porsche Surface Coated Brakes, adaptive air suspension with a slightly lower ride height, and a suspension that's up to 15 percent stiffer compared to the previous GTS.

Optional for the GTS is a sport package that includes performance necessities like the Sport Chrono Package and Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus, but also adds a plethora of eye candy. Sport Design side mirrors are finished in gloss black, 21-inch GT Design wheels get high-performance tires, there are 18-way sport seats inside, and there's more black is found on the side skits as well as the front and rear fascias.

Speaking of fascias, that's where you'll find the minor visual updates. The front fascia gains integrated air intakes and front trim finished in body color. The three narrow vents at the bottom of the fascia are now blended into one continuous strip, and the entire face looks a bit more boxy and symmetrical. The prominent side blades have a different texture that Porsche likens to a 3D element, and the rear fascia has a black diffuser that's stretched upwards. LED headlights are standard, and Porsche says there are no less than seven new wheel designs to choose from, starting in either 19-inch or 21-inch sizes depending on trim level.

Updates for the interior are similarly subtle. A redesigned center console is the primary change, offering haptic touch elements for a cleaner look while also offering more storage. A shorter gear stalk extends from the console, and the driver takes care of business with a new steering wheel adopted from the 911. In the center, you'll find a 10.9-inch touchscreen and the standard-issue analog clock. A bevy of driver-assist and safety systems such as park assist, lane-keep assist, and other features are available.

As for pricing, Porsche says the 2022 Macan starts at $54,900. The Macan S starts at $65,400, while the flagship GTS starts at $79,000. $1,350 in delivery charges is extra across the board, and all trims will reach dealerships in early 2022.