It was almost two years ago to this day that Chevrolet dropped the first-ever production mid-engine Corvette on the world. Specifically, that day was July 18, 2019, and now we have the first ultra-high-performance follow-up confirmed as coming this fall. Yes, the high-revving C8 Corvette Z06 is confirmed in Chevrolet's first official teaser video, featured above.

The video is only 24 seconds long, and we don't get a look at the new Z06. We don't even get a shadowed glimpse of an up-close body panel, but then again, we already know what the Corvette looks like. Of greater importance here is the engine sitting behind the driver, and if there was any question about its high-revving design before, those are erased now. This thing sounds absolutely wild.

