Mercedes keeps saying the G-Class is "stronger than time," and to survive in the electric era, the Geländewagen needs to adapt and eschew its gas-guzzling combustion engines. Daimler CEO Ola Källenius originally announced a G sans ICE back in November 2019 and reconfirmed the EV off-roader in March 2020, claiming it would arrive "in a few years."

A new report from German magazine mbpassionblog claims we will get a first taste of the silent G-Class in early September at the IAA in Munich. It is believed an EQG concept will be unveiled at the show to preview the production model arriving either next year or in 2023. Confirmed technical specifications are not available at this point, but it's safe to assume it will have dual electric motors to enable a four-wheel-drive system everyone expects from a G.

According to the report, the EQG won't be a dedicated electric vehicle as it's the case with the flagship EQS and the upcoming EQE, with both getting SUV versions in 2022. Instead, the EQG is believed to take the shape of an electric adaptation of the combustion-engined G-Class. It's said to have all the off-road tricks of the conventionally powered model along with a large 108-kWh battery with enough juice for about 311 miles (500 kilometers) of range, likely in the WLTP cycle.

The two electric motors are rumored to deliver a combined output of more than 500 horsepower, which the EQG will certainly need given what will obviously be a huge curb weight. After all, a diesel-fueled G350d already tips the scales at 2,351 kilograms (5,183 pounds) while an AMG G63 weighs 2,650 kg (5,842 lbs). Could the EQG hit the 3,000-kg mark? It's possible, especially after fitting such a huge battery.

Based on recent trademark filings with the European Union Intellectual Property Office, it would appear Mercedes is cooking up EQG 560 and EQG 580 versions of the electric G-Class. Going back in time, the three-pointed star originally registered EQG with the EUIPO back in 2016, so the EV conversion of the off-road icon has been in the works for quite a while.