The Ford Mondeo ST200 is the only car every Topgear presenter equally enjoyed. To celebrate this unique vehicle, the team at DRIVETRIBE decided to restore this forgotten sports sedan to better than new condition. Today we get to see the final reveal after months of work on a complete restoration of the Ford Mondeo ST200 to celebrate a Top Gear great.

When you consider all of the incredible cars driven by Clarkson, Hammond, and May, it's shocking that the Ford Mondeo ST200 is a stand-out that all three hosts enjoyed. You would think that all-time greats like the Pagani Zonda or Porsche 911 GT3 RS would occupy this space, however, the plucky Ford Mondeo ST200 is the clear winner.

The Ford Mondeo ST200 is a front-wheel-drive sports car that was never destined for sports sedan greatness. Known as the Contour SVT in America, the Ford Mondeo ST200 is powered by a transverse-mounted 2.5-liter V6 engine that produces 202 horsepower (151 Kilowatts) and 173 lb-ft (235 Newton Meters) of torque. This V6 engine is mated to a 5-speed manual transmission that sends power through the front wheels.

Although the Ford Mondeo ST200 didn’t follow the same rear-wheel-drive formula as its competitors, the engineers at Ford created a superb chassis the could keep up with its rivals from BMW and Mercedes-Benz. The Ford Mondeo ST200 was a homologation special built so that Ford could compete in the British Touring Car Championship. The incredible Ford Mondeo ST200 finished the BTCC championship with a 1-2-3 ranking making it a dominant force on the track.

This incredible on-track performance translated to the road where the Ford Mondeo ST200 offered customers an affordable sports sedan with a true racing pedigree. Today we get to see a prime example of a restored Ford Mondeo ST200 that would make Clarkson, Hammond, and May very proud.