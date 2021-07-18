The newly-introduced Valkyrie AMR Pro, the circuit-only version of the Aston Martin Valkyrie, is one hell of a track toy – at least, that's what we know so far. Without specific technical specifications yet, we know that its naturally aspirated 6.5-liter Cosworth-built V12 can rev up to 11,000 and produce up to 1,000 horsepower (746 kilowatts). The Gaydon-based automaker said that it's targeting a Le Mans circuit lap time of 3 minutes and 20 seconds, up to par with LMP1 race cars.

But the Valkyrie AMR Pro's public debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed wasn't exactly a success – it had to stop at one point during the hill climbs, which resulted in a red flag.

Gallery: Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro production version

8 Photos

Aston Martin chairman Lawrence Stroll quickly explained the reason behind the stoppage. The Canadian billionaire said that it was caused by an electrical glitch, caused by a "£5 part between the low voltage battery and the high voltage battery that decided not to work for some reason at that moment," he explained. Of note, that's around $7 with the current exchange rates.

Stroll explained further that they never had that problem during testing, and that they're happy that it happened now, implying that it didn't happen with a customer-owned production vehicle.

Then again, a blunder during the recently-unveiled track toy's biggest public debut isn't employing a dent on its customer delivery schedule, slated to start during Q4 of 2021. Stroll reiterated that Aston Martin will be delivering cars starting September as promised.

"Our first cars will be rolling out at the factory as planned, as I said five months ago that we would be doing. So it's very much on time," he added.