The Aston Martin Valkyrie is one hell of a hypercar. Its naturally-aspirated 6.5-liter Cosworth-built V12 can rev up to 11,000 and with the help of a hybrid boost, it can produce up to 1,160 horsepower (865 kilowatts). With that said, it can sprint to 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) in under three seconds. Limited to just 150 units, it carries a price tag of over $3 million apiece. There's an even more hardcore, track-only version called the Valkyrie AMR Pro that's limited to 40 units.

While the Valkyrie's public debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed was supposed to be phenomenal, it wasn't exactly a success. It had to stop at one point during the hill climbs, which resulted in a red flag.

Aston Martin chairman Lawrence Stroll quickly explained the reason behind the stoppage. The Canadian billionaire said that it was caused by an electrical glitch, caused by a "£5 part between the low voltage battery and the high voltage battery that decided not to work for some reason at that moment," he explained. Of note, that's around $7 with the current exchange rates.

Stroll explained further that they never had that problem during testing, and that they're happy that it happened now, implying that it didn't happen with a customer-owned production vehicle.

Then again, a blunder during a huge public debut isn't employing a dent on its customer delivery schedule, slated to start during Q4 of 2021. Stroll reiterated that Aston Martin will be delivering cars starting September as promised.

"Our first cars will be rolling out at the factory as planned, as I said five months ago that we would be doing. So it's very much on time," he added.