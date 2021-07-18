The Mercedes GLE-Class is getting a facelift. Too soon? We thought so, too. The current generation of the luxury SUV was just revealed back in September 2018, but apparently, Mercedes-Benz is already testing its refreshed version out on public roads.

Spotted for the first time, a Mercedes GLE prototype was seen with minimal concealments last month. While still relatively early, we can already assume that a facelift is underway but with only small changes from the current model.

Our friends from Kolesa went ahead and undressed the barely wrapped prototype, with alterations that Mercedes fans would be quite familiar with.

Evidently, the GLE seen here wears the headlights seen on the Mercedes S-Class, which is just slightly different from the current model but definitely distinctive. At the rear, the rendering also shows a revised taillight graphics, also following the lead of the flagship Merc. Apart from those, there aren't many changes seen on the spotted GLE last month in Stuttgart. That's quite expected given that the model is relatively new.

Of course, these are just fictional renderings so don't take these as fact just yet. Then again, we can say that the GLE looks quite appealing wearing the same lighting as the flagship model.

Inside, the upcoming GLE facelift is expected to gain some updates in the cabin, though we're not counting on changes in the side-by-side screen layout. There could be some software upgrades, but that's just about it for the refreshed model.

Since it's still early in its life cycle, the GLE facelift's debut might happen later this year or early 2022. It could then be sold in the US as a 2023 model year, while an equivalent electric version that may bear the name EQE SUV is also slated to arrive.