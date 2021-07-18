Say the word Skyline and we'll guarantee you, a Nissan luxury sedan is the first vehicle that will come to mind.

But it seems like Ford wants you to think of the Blue Oval upon hearing Skyline – at least that's what the most recent trademark filing suggests. Brought to light by Ford Authority, Ford Motor Company has submitted a trademark application for the Skyline name to the US Patent and Trademark Office, dated July 12, 2021.

So, what's happening here? Just like you, we're not entirely sure how significant the Skyline name stands for the American automaker.

According to the trademark (serial number 90823372), the name was filed under Goods and Services, specifically for "Motor land vehicles, namely, SUVs, trucks and automobiles." Whether the name will be used on a production automobile, that's still the question. But right now, your guess is just as good as ours.

Adding confusion to this is the fact that Ford has never used the Skyline nameplate before. It did, however, use Skyliner a number of times in the '50s, specifically for the Crestline, Fairlane Crown Victoria, Fairlane 500, and Galaxie. The latest usage of the Skyliner name was in 2015, which was used for a concept vehicle based on the Ford Transit.

As mentioned, Nissan has been using the Skyline name at least in Japan, which represents its luxury compact sedan with a lineage connected to the Nissan GT-R. The model is sold in the US and other markets as the Infiniti Q50.

With that said, whatever Ford's planning on this trademark filing, we'll be sure to snoop around for updates so keep us in your tabs. Not becoming a production vehicle can also be a possibility so don't expect just yet.