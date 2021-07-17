The Rimac Nevera electric hypercar is in a different league of performance. Don’t believe me? Well then, maybe this drag race against some of the quickest production cars on earth will change your mind. To prove just how capable the Rimac Nevera really is, carwow hit the drag strip to take on the Porsche Taycan Turbo S and BMW M5 to see which one is the quickest.

The Rimac Nevera is the Croatian brand’s second production vehicle and represents a massive leap forward in electric vehicle performance. The Nevera is powered by four electric motors with one at each wheel for a total output of 1914 horsepower (1427 Kilowatts) and 1740 lb-ft (2360 Newton Meters) of torque. This insane power output makes the Nevera one of the most powerful cars money can buy. That’s to its unique setup of one motor per wheel the Nevera has a sophisticated all-wheel-drive setup that allows it to manipulate power output with unparalleled precision.

The Porsche Taycan Turbo S is no slouch. It’s powered by a pair of electric motors located at each axle for a combined output of 761 horsepower (567 Kilowatts) and 774 lb-ft (1050 Newton Meters) of torque. The Porsche Taycan is a sports sedan that was never built to beat out a hypercar but rather bring EV performance to the masses. That doesn’t mean it can’t hang with the Nevera even if it’s only for a second.

Finally, we have the BMW M5 which represents one of the quickest internal combustion cars on the road today. The BMW M5 is powered by a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine that produces 625 horsepower (466 Kilowatts) and 553 lb-ft (750 Newton Meters) of torque. This powerful V8 is mated to an 8-Speed automatic transmission and routes power to the pavement via an all-wheel-drive system.

If the Nevera is any indication of what the future of performance cars looks like, sign us up. Its dominant performance makes it look like the Taycan and M5 are standing still and a true testament to the ridiculous performance of a purpose-built EV.