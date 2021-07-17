The all-new Toyota GR 86 is set to hit dealer lots later this year. Before the new GR 86 drifts into the driveways of customers across the country, Toyota worked with a host of legendary Japanese tuners to build seven different interpretations of the best 2022 GR 86. This build series also allowed tuners to have modifications ready for the customer who are sure to get started on tweaking their new GR 86 sports cars right after they get home.

The original Toyota GR 86 debuted as the Scion FR-S in 2012 alongside its stablemate from Subaru known as the BRZ. Today the second-generation collaboration between Toyota and Subaru is on the near horizon and promise to improve upon an already impressive formula.

The second-generation GR 86 utilizes an all-new 2.4-liter flat-4 engine that is up 0.4-liters from the previous generation car. The naturally aspirated 2.4-liter, known as the FA24D, puts out a respectable 228 horsepower (170 Kilowatts) and 184 lb-ft (250 newton meters) of torque. Although peak numbers aren’t exactly earth-shattering, the big news about the FA24D is its flat torque curve that remedies the famous power dip found on the old car. Now owners can expect consistent power delivery all the way up to the 7,000rpm redline without fun sucking power dips.

The improved base car means tuners can have even more fun with the GR 86. Toyota line up seven different interpretations of the GR 86 tuned by HKS, Trust, Cusco, Blitz, sard, GR Parts, and Tom’s. These wildly different cars are just the start of what we can expect when the GR 86 gets into the hands of customers who are sure to customize their car to their specific needs.