Ford issued three recalls today affecting more than 800,000 vehicles, with a majority of them being the previous-generation Ford Explorer. The recall for the Explorer involves 774,696 models from the 2013 to 2017 model years in high-corrosion states. Ford Motor Company is also recalling the F-350 Super Duty and the Lincoln Aviator.

According to the company, a seized cross-axis ball joint could cause the rear suspension toe link to fracture in the Explorer. The seized ball joint could cause unusual handing, a clanking noise, or a misaligned rear wheel. However, a rear toe link fracture could cause a decrease in steering control, increase the risk of a crash. So far, Ford says that it knows of six incidents that caused injuries allegedly related to this issue. Ford says it will begin informing owners the week of August 23.

Gallery: 2020 Ford F-Series Super Duty

Also getting recalled is the select 2020 and 2021 Ford F-150 Super Duty pickups. According to Ford, there’s an issue with a weld on the rear axle housing and spring seats. Affected vehicles could have their rear driveline disconnect. The recall affects nearly 35,000 pickups equipped with the 6.7-liter engine and the single rear wheel axle. Ford isn’t aware of any accidents or injuries related to this issue, and it will begin notifying owners the week of August 16.

Select 2020-2021 Lincoln Aviator models are also being recalled for an improperly secured cable wire harness. The recall only affects Aviators with the 3.0-liter gas engine, which involves nearly 41,000 crossovers. According to the company, the harness may come in contact with the A/C compressor pulley and, over time, rub through the harness. This could cause a short circuit and a potent fire. Owens will begin receiving notifications the week of July 30. Ford and Lincoln dealers will inspect the vehicles and complete any necessary repairs.

Gallery: 2020 Lincoln Aviator