While the Ford Ranger returned to the US market for the 2018 model year, it’s been available in other markets since 2011. It’ll be replaced soon, but the model’s longevity has spawned countless trims and special editions around the world, and there’s a new one available in Thailand. It’s called the Ford Ranger XL Street Special Edition, and it looks ready to race.

Ford Thailand plans to produce just 300 examples of the pickup, which will cost ฿682,000 ($20,800 at current exchange rates), and those who buy one should enjoy their time behind the wheel. The XL Street trim already comes with a lowered suspension, and the XL Street Special Edition uses a 2.2-liter turbodiesel for motivation. It sends power to the rear wheels through a six-speed manual gearbox. The engine produces 160 horsepower (119 kilowatts) and a punchy 283 pound-feet (385 Newton-meters) of torque.

Gallery: Ford Ranger XL Street Special Edition

6 Photos

On the outside, Ford dresses up the truck with a body kit that includes front and rear bumper extensions, a tailgate spoiler, and side skirts. The truck receives black 16-inch wheels, black mirror caps, and black door handles. However, what really stands out is the graphics package – a pair of stripes run over the top bumper to bumper while a bold graphic on the side stretches from the front wheel to the bed.

The truck’s sporty attitude doesn’t get in the way of amenities. Inside, passengers receive an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, an auto-dimming rear-view mirror, dual airbags, six speakers, and more. The Ford Ranger XL Street Special Edition is quite the compelling package, though it's one we won’t see in the US. A new Ford Ranger, which is being developed with Volkswagen, is expected to debut soon that will replace the aging platform. Then Ford can get to work at offering new special editions.