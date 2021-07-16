Lamborghini has been doing well lately. In fact, the Italian automaker has published a press release entitled "The best six months ever," signifying a huge success for the brand in the first half of 2021. Of course, the Urus is still the bestseller, delivering 2,796 units of the super SUV. The US is still the biggest market for the Sant'Agata Bolognese-based automaker, followed by mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau.

Sandwiched within the short press releases is a revelation – Lamborghini is unveiling another new product this summer, following the recent launch of the Aventador Ultimae.

While Lamborghini has confirmed that the Ultimate would be the last pure V12 car, we're now guessing as to which will be the next Lambo to be revealed within the next few months. The automaker has confirmed before that a pair of V12-powered vehicles will come out this year. With the Ultimae already out and about, what's next?

Taking a trip back to memory lane, we have to remember that the legendary Countach will be celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. Is Lamborghini releasing a model to celebrate the birth of the LP500 concept in 1971?

If so, the new model will be following the footsteps of the Miura Homage – the limited Aventador-based model from 2016 that celebrated the golden anniversary of what's considered by some as Lamborghini's first supercar.

Then again, take our assumption with a grain of salt as nothing's confirmed at this point. Do remember, though, that Lamborghini has confirmed its bid into the electrified era, with the plan to hybridize all models by 2024 and a new EV by 2025. Whatever the automaker is launching this summer will surely go down in history as the final bulls before the batteries and charging ports.