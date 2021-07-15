Last year, Hennessey announced that it’d build the Bronco VelociRaptor V8. It was a 750-horsepower off-road menace with a supercharged 5.0-liter lurking under the hood. It debuted long before the Bronco even started production, but now that Ford is finally building the SUV and delivering it to dealers, Hennessey is back to announce another Bronco upgrade called the VelociRaptor 400.

Unlike the Bronco VelociRaptor V8, the VelociRaptor 400 keeps Ford’s 2.7-liter EcoBoost under the hood of the Wildtrak model. Hennessey gets the extra power by installing a new intake and exhaust system and recalibrating the engine. The stock engine makes a stout 310 hp (231 kW) and 400 pound-feet (542 Newton-meters) of torque, but Hennessey increases that to 405 hp (302 kW) and 503 lb-ft (681 Nm) of torque. The company claims the tuned Bronco can hit 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in 4.9 seconds.

Gallery: 2021 Ford Bronco: First Drive

35 Photos

On the outside, Hennessey’s upgrade includes 18-inch Hennessey wheels, 35-inch off-road tires, a VelociRaptor front and rear bumper, LED lights, and Hennessey and VelociRaptor badging. There are Hennessey embroidered headrests on the seats, and retractable side steps make getting in and out easier. The upgrade keeps the Bronco’s engine modes and off-road system intact, with a 3-year, 36,000-mile warranty offered by Hennessey for peace of mind.

Hennessey says that it will limit the first-year production of the Bronco VelociRaptor 400 to just 200 examples, with the package costing $24,950 on top of the Bronco. Hennessey expects the typical customer to pay $80,000 on the upgrade. Now that the Bronco is finally in production, after countless delays frustrating waiting customers, we’re likely to see a host of tunes, upgrades, and kits become available as owners set out to personalize their new off-road rides. We can’t wait to see what Hennessey delivers and what the competitors bring to the table.