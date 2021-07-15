Unrestricted sections of the German Autobahn might not be the perfect place to test a car’s top speed, but the law certainly allows for it. Countless videos show high-horsepower supercars hitting the famous highway, but a new video from the TopSpeedGermany YouTube channel takes something a bit less exciting for a drive – a 2000 Audi A6 Avant 2.7T. It’s not the fastest, but it does achieve its top speed with the check engine light on.

The wagon packs a turbocharged 2.7-liter V6, which makes 250 horsepower (260 kilowatts) and 258 pound-feet (350 Newton-meters) of torque that’s sent to all four wheels through Audi’s Quattro all-wheel-drive system. That’s not a lot of power, but the open road gives the A6 Avant plenty of room to hit its top speed of 151 miles per hour (243 kilometers per hour). That’s plenty fast, especially with the check engine light ablaze in the instrument gauge.

That’s worrying enough at 100 mph, but the check engine light starts to blink at the video’s two-and-half-minute mark. Maybe it’s just a reminder to the driver not to forget about it. The problem never manifests itself in any noticeable way in the video because the car has no trouble reaching its top speed with the light illuminated, though it’s not the only warning light visible. There’s also an issue with the ABS system. Thankfully, the Audi performs without an issue.

shop now save over $3,400 on average off MSRP* on a new Audi A6 shop now

The 21-year-old Audi A6 may need to take its time to reach 151 mph, but it can still do it on just six cylinders. The car looks surprisingly compliant on the road, too, though the smooth pavement certainly helps with that. The Audi passes an assortment of cars, including a Porsche 911 GT3, and, at around the video’s halfway point, what looks to be a hearse, though it’s hauling butt nearly as fast as the topped-out Audi.