Everrati specializes in converting classic cars like the 964-generation Porsche 911, Land Rover Series IIA, and pagoda-body Mercedes-Benz SL to run on electric power. Superformance is famous for building modern versions of the Shelby Cobra and other models. Now, the two companies are partnering to create a GT40 with an electric powertrain.

Right now, the project is still in the prototype phase. It uses Superformance's GT40 chassis that the company already offers in multiple forms. Rather than the thumping, mid-mounted combustion engine that's usually there, Everrati is developing an electric powertrain for the machine. The development is taking place at a former US airbase in Upper Heyford, England.

Gallery: Superformance And Everrati GT40 EV

9 Photos

Everrati's current products include an electric Porsche 911 that's available with up to 500 horsepower (373 kilowatts). For comparison, the 427-cubic-inch (7.0-liter) Ford crate engines that Superformance recommends for its GT40 continuation cars make up to 575 hp (429 kW).

Everrati is putting an emphasis on finding the right battery location so as not to ruin the weight distribution. The goal is for this GT40 to retain the driving character of the original, except for running on electric power.

"While I will always love a V8-powered vehicle, there is no doubting the ultra-high performance of Everrati’s advanced EV powertrains. I am genuinely impressed with the lengths to which Everrati goes to maintain the weight distribution and character of the original car," Superformance CEO Lance Stander said.

In November 2020, Superformance showed off another EV effort. The MKIII-E takes the body of a Cobra and uses an electric motor to power the rear axle. The batteries are underneath the hood in front. The project isn't ready for sale yet, but there's a teaser site for it on Superformance's site.