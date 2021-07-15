The latest performance machine from Hyundai's N division debuted to the world on July 13. The Elantra N is a compact sports sedan that rewards enthusiasts with turbocharged power and an available manual transmission. Such a vehicle is rare these days, and this new YouTube video from Asian Petrolhead takes us in for a close look to show us all the details.

By now you've probably heard the basics. The big news is obviously the turbocharged 2.0-liter engine under the hood. It's the same mill we've seen in other N offerings, developing 276 horsepower (206 kilowatts) and 289 pound-feet (392 Newton-meters) of torque for the front wheels to handle. An upgraded electronic limited-slip differential mitigates understeer, and with the optional eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, the hot Elantra can hit 62 mph (100 km/h) in 5.3 seconds. A quick-shifting driver should get close to that with the six-speed manual.

Hyundai does more than just add power with the Elantra N. As the video explains, there's extra reinforcement in the chassis and the suspension is tuned ever-so-slightly with a small five-millimeter drop. An active exhaust system lets the driver choose between a quiet ride and a snarling, popping soundtrack from the dual exhaust tips at the back. Larger 14.1-inch brakes are fitted up front, and upgraded 19-inch wheels wear sticky Michelin Pilot 4S tires. In short, it has all the mechanical ingredients to be an exciting sports sedan.

Naturally there are visual upgrades, and the video gives us a better taste of those changes. The front and rear fascias are N-specific, and you can't have an N car without red exterior trim. Easter eggs like the light-up N badges in the seats are pretty cool, and Hyundai's upgraded infotainment screen with vehicle systems monitoring and lap time recorder are similarly neat-o. The in-person visit takes place at Hyundai's headquarters in South Korea, where we also see an Elantra N fitted with aftermarket add-ons.

Though the hot Elantra has officially debuted globally, Hyundai still isn't ready to tell us the price or when it will reach North America. We expect it will arrive stateside in 2022.