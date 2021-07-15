More signs are showing the US new car market is maintaining a decent tempo despite the global chip shortage. Data for June, analyzed by iSeeCars, shows new cars in the country were selling about a week faster than in May. The average new car took 41.7 days to sell last month compared to 47.1 days back in May. What hasn’t changed from month to month, however, is the type of the fastest-selling new car.

While in May the Mercedes-Benz G-Class was crowned the country’s fastest-selling new vehicle, the Toyota RAV4 took the top spot for June with an average of just 9.5 days to sell at an average price of $31,557. The Japanese SUV was followed by the Kia Telluride with an average of 10.5 days to sell at an average price of $44,144. Interestingly, the hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions of the RAV4 also made it to the SUV-rich list.

“The microchip shortage continues to impact new and used car sales as production interruptions lower the new car and used car supply and dealers are forced to maintain tight inventory levels,” Karl Brauer, an Executive Analyst at iSeeCars, commented. “Full-size SUVs have been in high demand since the beginning of the year, and while that trend has continued, we’re also seeing newly introduced alternative-fuel vehicles in high demand.”

Top 10 fastest-selling new vehicles, June 2021 (according to iSeeCars data) Rank Vehicle Average Days to Sell Average Price 1 Toyota RAV4 9.5 $31,557 2 Kia Telluride 10.5 $44,144 3 Toyota Tacoma 10.6 $38,764 4 Cadillac Escalade 11.1 $99,950 5 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 11.1 $35,705 6 Cadillac Escalade ESV 11.3 $102,197 7 Toyota 4Runner 11.6 $46,902 8 Toyota RAV4 Prime 12.0 $44,226 9 Kia Carnival 12.6 $41,976 10 Lexus IS 350 13.0 $48,643

On the second-hand market, the Tesla Model 3 improved its result from May with 17.6 days to sell on average and took the crown for June. Surprisingly, the Mini Convertible was second with 21.5 days on average, followed by the Mazda MX-5 Miata which was the leader for May. Overall, the list of fastest-selling used cars in the United States for June 2021 includes a mix between alternative-fuel vehicles and (mostly) sports cars. See more at the source link below.