Wait, what is a Volkswagen Lamando? It's essentially a sleeker version of the Sagitar (Jetta outside of China). In other words, the Lamando is for the Jetta what the Arteon is for the Passat, just a segment below. The original model debuted in 2014 as a product of the SAIC-VW joint venture and it's almost time for the second generation.

Fully revealing images of the vehicle's exterior have been published in the People's Republic by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology as part of the homologation process. The Lamando is getting an all-new look for 2022, adopting a smiley face reminding us of a second-generation Mazda3. As for the headlights, they seem to take inspiration from VW's electric ID models and they honestly don't look half bad.

Images published by MIIT show the Lamando in different trim levels, including a higher-end version with ghastly exhaust tips. Since we're at the back, we might as well address the elephant in the room. The full-width taillights send out a strong Peugeot 508 vibe. The second-gen model appears to have a more rakish rear end and we're wondering if it will switch from a traditional sedan to a more practical liftback body style.

Sadly, MIIT has not published images of the interior, although we're getting the impression the cabin is dominated by two side-by-side screens sticking out from the dashboard. If our assumption is correct, the Lamando will have a different dash than the mechanically related Sagitar as the Chinese Jetta has a traditional setup with the screens embedded into the dashboard.

The new Lamando is 4784 millimeters (188.3 inches) long, 1831 mm (72 in) wide, and 1469 mm (57.8 in) tall, with a 2731 mm (107.5 in) wheelbase, making it significantly smaller than the Arteon available in China with the old CC name. It's listed on the MIIT site with wheels varying in size from 16 to 18 inches, while power comes from a 1.4 TSI engine with 148 hp (110 kW) that VW has been using for more than a decade.

Much like it's the case with the outgoing model, the next-gen Lamando will likely remain a China-only affair. The world's most populous country is still a sedan-loving audience, hence why VW has a lot of saloons offered locally, including a flagship Phideon serving as an indirect successor of the ill-fated Phaeton. It might come as a bit of a shock, but VW still sells a Bora in China, along with other sedans available in various sizes.