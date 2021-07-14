Details about the Ford Maverick First Edition leaked earlier this week, yet Ford is still keeping quiet about what customers should expect. We’ll get the full rundown before the pickup goes on sale later this year, which is expected to arrive at dealers this fall. We’ve learned a lot already, and new photos from Mavericktruckclub.com provide us with our first glimpse of the pickup in the metal, which was caught in the Las Vegas area.

The truck matches the marketing materials leaked from Ford earlier this week, and the Maverick is wearing the same Area 51 exterior paint, too. The truck in the photos shows off the graphics package to the doors and hood, the body-color door handles, and the soft tonneau cover. We know the First Edition will also receive black skull caps for the side-view mirrors, a high-gloss black painted roof, and unique wheels, though this test vehicle wasn’t wearing them.

Gallery: 2022 Ford Maverick First Edition

Ford hasn’t specified how many First Edition models it plans to build, though the company did rack up 36,000 reservations for the new pickup within days after the truck’s debut. The pickup, which starts at under $20,000 before the destination charge, will be the brand’s most affordable model and serve as an entry-level model packed with tech, utility, and other neat features, such as Ford hoping owners 3D print their own accessories.

Ford’s tech-savviness extends to the powertrain, where a hybrid 2.5-liter inline-four provides 191 horsepower (142 kilowatts) and an estimated 40 miles per gallon in the city. Those are impressive numbers for the price point. An optional EcoBoost mill makes 250 hp (186 kW), though the hybrid should satisfy most everyone. We’ll keep an eye out heading toward the second half of the year for Ford to release all the details about the 2022 Ford Maverick First Edition model.