The Chevy Coloradois expected to undergo a significant redesign for the 2023 model year as the mid-size pickup enters a new generation. But before it does, Chevy is giving the pickup a new-ish package called the Trail Boss. The name was used for a package for the 2015 and 2016 model years, and it's returning as a dealer-installed one for the truck's 2022 model year.

The Trail Boss package does more than switch out some badges and trim, though. The pack includes a one-inch suspension-leveling kit, front and mid-vehicle skid plates, black badging and bow ties, and red tow hooks. The pack also eliminates the front air dam. These are minor upgrades, but they change the truck's character while making it a bit more capable off-road than before. The truck rides on black 17-inch ZR2 accessory wheels. Chevy doesn't indicate if there are any interior upgrades available with the pack.

Gallery: 2022 Chevy Colorado Trail Boss

3 Photos

Chevy will offer the Trail Boss package on the Colorado's LT and Z71 trims. If Chevy keeps the engine lineup the same for 2022, the 2.5-liter four-cylinder, 2.8-liter turbodiesel, and the 3.6-liter V6 should all be available on the LT trim. The Z71 is only available with the 3.6-liter V6, which produces 306 horsepower (228 kilowatts) and 275 pound-feet (372 Newton-meters) of torque) while pairing to an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

The package allows Chevy to fill a hole sitting between the Z71 and the ZR2, which is needed more than ever as trucks continue to grow in popularity. So far, Chevy has only detailed what the package includes and hasn't said when it'll be available or how much it'll cost. We expect both details closer to the 2022 model year truck arriving at dealer lots, which shouldn't be too long from now.